Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCO. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 62.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ducommun by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after buying an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Ducommun by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 357,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,749,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of DCO stock opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $722.70 million, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $58.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $196.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ducommun in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $73,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,017.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

