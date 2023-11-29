Covestor Ltd Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 37,941.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

