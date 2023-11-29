Covestor Ltd Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHIQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000.

Global X China Consumer ETF stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $24.02.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

