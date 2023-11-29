Covestor Ltd Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 10,888.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LFST. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 68,759 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LifeStance Health Group

In other news, insider Warren Gouk sold 11,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $98,719.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,856,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,314,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Warren Gouk sold 11,966 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $98,719.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,856,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,314,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 80,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $496,389.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,836,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,646,555.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,076. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 1.1 %

LFST opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $9.59.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

