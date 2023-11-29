Covestor Ltd Has $38,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,902,000 after acquiring an additional 73,605 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $498,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $408,929,000 after purchasing an additional 174,384 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $273.45 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.89 and its 200-day moving average is $256.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

