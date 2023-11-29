Covestor Ltd Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 964 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FCX

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.