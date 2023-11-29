Covestor Ltd Has $40,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 163.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $199.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.40. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

