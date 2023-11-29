Covestor Ltd Increases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in HP by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,713,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after buying an additional 421,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $386,619,000 after buying an additional 48,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

