Covestor Ltd Increases Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Assurant were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,721,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,934,000 after purchasing an additional 58,354 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after purchasing an additional 237,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Assurant by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,065,000 after purchasing an additional 824,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,785,000 after buying an additional 27,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $164.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.69. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $168.96.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.30%.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

