Covestor Ltd Lowers Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,162,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 412.5% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ST. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

ST stock opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $54.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

