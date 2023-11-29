Covestor Ltd Makes New $29,000 Investment in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Aegis Financial Corp lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 128.9% in the first quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 187,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 105,299 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 3.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 80,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 14.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st.

Delta Apparel Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DLA stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About Delta Apparel

(Free Report)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Further Reading

