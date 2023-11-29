Covestor Ltd Purchases 497 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 68.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 1,402.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 43.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FOXA

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.