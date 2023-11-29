Covestor Ltd Raises Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 126.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Aramark were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Aramark by 57.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 21.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 39.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

About Aramark

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.