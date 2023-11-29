Covestor Ltd Raises Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulgent Genetics

In related news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,041 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $32,697.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 912,932 shares in the company, valued at $28,675,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $44,063.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 386,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $32,697.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 912,932 shares in the company, valued at $28,675,194.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,457 shares of company stock worth $159,241 in the last 90 days. 31.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 0.2 %

FLGT opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.76.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fulgent Genetics

About Fulgent Genetics

(Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.