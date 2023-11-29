Covestor Ltd Sells 113 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Covestor Ltd lessened its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 45.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Nordson were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $231.65 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $253.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.09 and its 200 day moving average is $231.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,849 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

