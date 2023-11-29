Covestor Ltd Sells 1,716 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 33.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.96 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 7.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 258.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

