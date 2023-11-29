Covestor Ltd Sells 3,864 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Free Report) by 61.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Agiliti were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,080,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,821,000 after buying an additional 173,262 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,660,000 after acquiring an additional 418,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agiliti by 3,037.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agiliti by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,619,000 after acquiring an additional 107,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Agiliti by 16.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 500,541 shares during the period.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE AGTI opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -99.68, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.53. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $291.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. Agiliti had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agiliti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGTI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $196,212.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 966,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $196,212.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 966,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,914,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,336,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,674 shares of company stock worth $628,577. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agiliti Profile

(Free Report)

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.