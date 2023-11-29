Covestor Ltd Sells 443 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,424,000 after buying an additional 7,252,150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $3,110,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 113,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BTIG Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

