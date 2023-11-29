Covestor Ltd Sells 66 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $254,395,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP opened at $345.59 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $358.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.55 and a 200 day moving average of $330.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.50.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

