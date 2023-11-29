Covestor Ltd Sells 674 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Covestor Ltd decreased its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Element Solutions by 14.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.32, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $599.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESI. TheStreet cut Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $81,852.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,112.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

