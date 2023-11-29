Covestor Ltd Takes Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $66.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.76. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

