Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $836.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average of $83.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $62.69 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $1,658,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,010,465.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $18,944,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5,734.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after buying an additional 177,753 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 134,906 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 126,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 115,665 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

