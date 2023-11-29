Critical Comparison: TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) vs. NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Get Free Report) and NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TOD’S and NIKE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOD’S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NIKE $51.22 billion 3.23 $5.07 billion $3.24 33.55

NIKE has higher revenue and earnings than TOD’S.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOD’S 1 0 1 0 2.00 NIKE 2 10 22 0 2.59

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TOD’S and NIKE, as provided by MarketBeat.

NIKE has a consensus price target of $122.17, suggesting a potential upside of 12.38%. Given NIKE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NIKE is more favorable than TOD’S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of TOD’S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of NIKE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of NIKE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TOD’S and NIKE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOD’S N/A N/A N/A NIKE 9.82% 34.97% 13.27%

Summary

NIKE beats TOD’S on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sant'Elpidio a Mare, Italy. TOD'S S.p.A. is a subsidiary of DI.VI. FINANZIARIA DI DIEGO DELLA VALLE & C. S.r.l.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks. It also sells a line of performance equipment and accessories comprising bags, sport balls, socks, eyewear, timepieces, digital devices, bats, gloves, protective equipment, and other equipment for sports activities under the NIKE brand; and various plastic products to other manufacturers. In addition, the company markets apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel; and licenses unaffiliated parties to manufacture and sell apparel, digital devices, and applications and other equipment for sports activities under NIKE-owned trademarks. It sells its products to footwear stores; sporting goods stores; athletic specialty stores; department stores; skate, tennis, and golf shops; and other retail accounts through NIKE-owned retail stores, digital platforms, independent distributors, licensees, and sales representatives. NIKE, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

