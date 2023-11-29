Critical Contrast: Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) vs. NVR (NYSE:NVR)

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) and Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NVR and Taylor Wimpey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVR $10.33 billion 1.89 $1.73 billion $475.13 12.90 Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A $0.09 16.68

NVR has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Wimpey. NVR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taylor Wimpey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVR 1 0 2 0 2.33 Taylor Wimpey 0 7 1 0 2.13

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NVR and Taylor Wimpey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NVR currently has a consensus price target of $5,866.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.27%. Given NVR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NVR is more favorable than Taylor Wimpey.

Profitability

This table compares NVR and Taylor Wimpey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVR 17.05% 41.75% 26.85% Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of NVR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Taylor Wimpey shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of NVR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NVR beats Taylor Wimpey on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers. It also provides various mortgage related services to its homebuilding customers, as well as brokers title insurance; performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings; and sells mortgage loans to investors in the secondary markets on a servicing released basis. The company primarily serves in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C. NVR, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

