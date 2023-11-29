D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,429 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $59,714,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 433.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,412,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,023 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $91,760,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $28,770,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.4 %

ZION opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

