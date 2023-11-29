D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $681,000 Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,588,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,891,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 115.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 817,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,069,000 after acquiring an additional 437,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $926,374.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,722,394 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

