D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,827 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,641,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370,563 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,147,000 after purchasing an additional 690,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,350,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after purchasing an additional 159,827 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,207,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,199,000 after purchasing an additional 98,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,102,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,433,000 after purchasing an additional 160,464 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

