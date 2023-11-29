D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 775,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,326,000 after acquiring an additional 774,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,875,000 after purchasing an additional 87,339 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,456,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IYH stock opened at $270.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $256.33 and a 1 year high of $294.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.02.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

