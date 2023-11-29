D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $125.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.05. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $82.69 and a 52-week high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,519,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.