DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will earn $12.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.83. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $12.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2025 earnings at $13.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DKS. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.09.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $124.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,640 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,986.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,861 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $215,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 31,769 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 286,988 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

