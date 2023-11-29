DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stake Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $99.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.55 and a 1 year high of $116.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.09. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.98.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

