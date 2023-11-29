Dell Technologies (DELL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 10/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect Dell Technologies to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.35-1.55 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 billion. On average, analysts expect Dell Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DELL opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.87. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,100,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

