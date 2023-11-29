DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

XRAY opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,724.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

