Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) to Hold

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $77.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $85.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.06.

CP opened at $70.25 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $1,164,873,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,305 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth $481,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

