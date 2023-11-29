Diversified Energy (OTCMKTS:DECPF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, December 1st

Diversified Energy Company PLC (OTCMKTS:DECPF – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Friday, December 1st. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 1st.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

DECPF opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Diversified Energy has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

