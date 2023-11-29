Diversified Energy (OTCMKTS:DECPF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, December 1st

Diversified Energy Company PLC (OTCMKTS:DECPF – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Friday, December 1st. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 1st.
Diversified Energy Stock Performance
DECPF opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Diversified Energy has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.
About Diversified Energy
