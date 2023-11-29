Diversified Energy (OTCMKTS:DECPF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, December 1st

Diversified Energy Company PLC (OTCMKTS:DECPF – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Friday, December 1st. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 1st.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

Diversified Energy stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. Diversified Energy has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $1.54.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Featured Articles

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

