Diversified Energy (OTCMKTS:DECPF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, December 1st

Diversified Energy Company PLC (OTCMKTS:DECPF – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Friday, December 1st. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 1st.
Diversified Energy Stock Performance
Diversified Energy stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. Diversified Energy has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $1.54.
Diversified Energy Company Profile
