DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 873.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DocuSign Price Performance
DOCU opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $69.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.
Insider Activity at DocuSign
In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,254,225.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
