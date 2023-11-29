Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 202.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 208.5% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 39,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.39.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $116.04 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.52. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

