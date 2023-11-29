Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 305.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 180.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,323 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 2,050.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 778,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 742,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 638.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 598,105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Elliman by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,331,000 after purchasing an additional 399,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 379,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $5.02.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $251.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.19 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Kramer purchased 20,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at $241,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $85,900 in the last ninety days. 10.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

