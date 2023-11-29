DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Argus

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Argus from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DKNG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

DraftKings Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $38.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. DraftKings has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $7,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,476,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,055,566.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,417,193 shares of company stock worth $50,872,174. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

