DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DKNG. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $38.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. Analysts expect that DraftKings will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,417,193 shares of company stock valued at $50,872,174. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

