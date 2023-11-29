Duluth (DLTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) will be posting its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect Duluth to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Duluth had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Duluth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.49 million, a P/E ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Duluth by 5.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Duluth by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth $171,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duluth by 44.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duluth by 179.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Duluth from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Duluth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duluth in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

