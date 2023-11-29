Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 44.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average is $80.50. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

