Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tecsys (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a C$45.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.21% from the company’s current price. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Tecsys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tecsys

Tecsys Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of TSE TCS opened at C$33.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$496.23 million, a P/E ratio of 153.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$23.75 and a 1 year high of C$34.28.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$41.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.57 million. Tecsys had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 4.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tecsys will post 0.2991561 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tecsys

In other Tecsys news, Director David Brereton sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total value of C$128,856.48. 18.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tecsys

(Get Free Report)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.