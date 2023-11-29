ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
ECO Animal Health Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:EAH opened at GBX 110 ($1.39) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 108.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11,000.00 and a beta of 0.15. ECO Animal Health Group has a 12-month low of GBX 88 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 132.22 ($1.67). The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.
ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile
