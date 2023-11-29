EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of EMCORE from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.25.

EMCORE Trading Down 1.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of EMKR opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in EMCORE by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,720,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after buying an additional 88,690 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter worth about $3,571,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 181.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 10.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,154,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 199,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the third quarter worth about $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

