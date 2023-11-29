Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.65.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

