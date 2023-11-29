Epwin Group’s (EPWN) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Epwin Group Trading Down 0.7 %

LON:EPWN opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.88) on Monday. Epwin Group has a one year low of GBX 63 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 83 ($1.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of £100.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1,158.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.34.

Epwin Group Company Profile

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

