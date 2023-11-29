Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,478 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.75. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 113.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELS. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

