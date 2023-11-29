Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BWS Financial

Research analysts at BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Eventbrite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

EB opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. Eventbrite has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.17 million, a PE ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 2.59.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EB. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 217.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 126.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 57.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 13.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

